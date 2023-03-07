ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Academy Award winner Kevin Costner is set to film two movies in Washington County this year, according to the Utah Film Commission.

The Commission, along with the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, have been working with Costner’s production company, Territory Pictures, on an upcoming four-film series, “Horizon, an American Saga” for years.

Parts two and three of the series are reportedly set to film at various locations in Washington County throughout 2023. The first movie was shot in and around Moab last year.

“The State of Utah, with its intrinsic beauty, is the perfect backdrop for the story of Horizon and can be said to be its own character in our story,” Costner said. “I am looking forward to bringing the production of this next installment of Horizon to Washington County, and I want to thank Joyce Kelly who was tireless in her efforts to bring the west back to Utah and her beloved county and the Commission for their support in making that possible.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The tourism office expects the production to generate more than $90 million in economic impact on Zion National Park and surrounding regions.

“The filming of Horizon lays the groundwork for the Greater Zion region to diversify its tourism economy,” said Joyce Kelly, sales manager for Greater Zion. “Our distinct landscape has been the setting for several film and commercial shoots over the years but nothing of the magnitude of Horizon. This is a multi-year partnership with great economic benefit to the community, but little impact to residents.”

“Horizon, an American Saga” is a Western epic that tells the story of America’s westward expansion and settlement before and after the Civil War. It is written and directed by Costner.

According to Movie Insider, the first film of the series is already in its post-production stage. There is yet an announcement for a release date though. Aside from Costner, the film also stars Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller and Jamie Campbell Bower.

The tourism office also anticipated the filming of “Horizon” to bring opportunities for internships and other hands-on experience for students at Utah Tech University. Residents in Washington County may even have the chance to become an extra on set or part of the production crew.