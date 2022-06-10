UTAH (ABC4) – Utah film and television buffs, get excited as major Hollywood stars head to Utah for their next big project.
On Thursday, the Utah Film Commission announced the approval of 13 new productions set to begin filming in Utah.
The productions will receive state film incentives approved through the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board. Officials say the new productions will generate an economic impact of around $142.5 million with about 90% of the funds benefitting rural Utah.
The productions range from a variety of mediums including feature films and television shows to be distributed on major platforms such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, FX/Hulu, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and classic theatrical release.
Some major productions heading Utah’s way include a Kevin Coster period Western, “Horizon: An American Saga,” a feature film from the co-writer of “Napolean Dynamite” and an untitled series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.
“Our film industry has had great success over the years,” said Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission, a Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity initiative. “We’ve seen increased interest for filming in Utah from filmmakers and rural community stakeholders. This new rural film incentive allows Utah to attract more film production and remain competitive.”
Officials say all approved projects are scheduled to begin production this summer. Some filming locations are still being finalized at this time.
With its unique natural landscape, Utah has been the backdrop of countless film and television classics including “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid,” “Thelma & Louise,” “127 Hours,” “Yellowstone,” “Westworld,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and many more.
Approved projects set to begin filming in Utah:
Alma Richards: Raising the Bar
Estimated Utah Spend: $879,108
Distribution: Independent
Locations: Utah County
Cub Scout
Estimated Utah Spend: $1,107,114
Distribution: TBD
Locations: Sanpete County
The Chosen: Season 3
Estimated Utah Spend: $1,400,327
Distribution: Self-Distributed
Locations: Utah County
Dark Highway
Estimated Utah Spend: $4,004,367
Distribution: Independent
Locations: Emery County, Juab County, San Juan County
Hondo
Estimated Utah Spend: $10,271,416
Distribution: Amazon Prime Video
Locations: Tooele County
Horizon: An American Saga
Estimated Utah Spend: $53,925,008
Distribution: TBD
Locations: Emery County, Grand County, Kane County, San Juan County, Washington County
Joy To The World
Estimated Utah Spend: $8,300,000
Distribution: TBD
Locations: TBD
Recipe For Love
Estimated Utah Spend: $328,268
Distribution: Independent
Locations: Salt Lake County, Utah County
Retreat: Season 1
Estimated Utah Spend: $1,407,920
Distribution: FX/Hulu
Locations: Emery County, Grand County, Tooele County
The Streak
Estimated Utah Spend: $183,500
Distribution: Independent
Locations: Salt Lake County, Weber County
Unnamed Green Beans Show
Estimated Utah Spend: $10,700,000
Distribution: Apple TV+
Locations: TBD
Untitled Movie
Budget: $9,966,336
Distribution: Nickelodeon
Locations: TBD
Untitled Taylor Sheridan Series
Estimated Utah Spend: $40,000,000
Distribution: Paramount +
Locations: Summit County, Wasatch County
“With the new targeted rural film tax credit, a ready workforce, and a business-friendly climate, Utah will introduce the film industry to new communities while supporting Gov. Cox’s goal of expanding economic opportunities throughout the state,” said Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.
So the next time you’re watching a new film or television series, keep an eye out as you might see a major cameo from the beautiful Beehive State.