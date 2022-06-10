UTAH (ABC4) – Utah film and television buffs, get excited as major Hollywood stars head to Utah for their next big project.

On Thursday, the Utah Film Commission announced the approval of 13 new productions set to begin filming in Utah.

The productions will receive state film incentives approved through the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) Board. Officials say the new productions will generate an economic impact of around $142.5 million with about 90% of the funds benefitting rural Utah.

The productions range from a variety of mediums including feature films and television shows to be distributed on major platforms such as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, FX/Hulu, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and classic theatrical release.

Some major productions heading Utah’s way include a Kevin Coster period Western, “Horizon: An American Saga,” a feature film from the co-writer of “Napolean Dynamite” and an untitled series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

“Our film industry has had great success over the years,” said Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission, a Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity initiative. “We’ve seen increased interest for filming in Utah from filmmakers and rural community stakeholders. This new rural film incentive allows Utah to attract more film production and remain competitive.”

Officials say all approved projects are scheduled to begin production this summer. Some filming locations are still being finalized at this time.

With its unique natural landscape, Utah has been the backdrop of countless film and television classics including “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid,” “Thelma & Louise,” “127 Hours,” “Yellowstone,” “Westworld,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and many more.

Approved projects set to begin filming in Utah:

Alma Richards: Raising the Bar

Estimated Utah Spend: $879,108

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Utah County

Cub Scout

Estimated Utah Spend: $1,107,114

Distribution: TBD

Locations: Sanpete County

The Chosen: Season 3

Estimated Utah Spend: $1,400,327

Distribution: Self-Distributed

Locations: Utah County

Dark Highway

Estimated Utah Spend: $4,004,367

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Emery County, Juab County, San Juan County

Hondo

Estimated Utah Spend: $10,271,416

Distribution: Amazon Prime Video

Locations: Tooele County

Horizon: An American Saga

Estimated Utah Spend: $53,925,008

Distribution: TBD

Locations: Emery County, Grand County, Kane County, San Juan County, Washington County

Joy To The World

Estimated Utah Spend: $8,300,000

Distribution: TBD

Locations: TBD

Recipe For Love

Estimated Utah Spend: $328,268

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Salt Lake County, Utah County

Retreat: Season 1

Estimated Utah Spend: $1,407,920

Distribution: FX/Hulu

Locations: Emery County, Grand County, Tooele County

The Streak

Estimated Utah Spend: $183,500

Distribution: Independent

Locations: Salt Lake County, Weber County

Unnamed Green Beans Show

Estimated Utah Spend: $10,700,000

Distribution: Apple TV+

Locations: TBD

Untitled Movie

Budget: $9,966,336

Distribution: Nickelodeon

Locations: TBD

Untitled Taylor Sheridan Series

Estimated Utah Spend: $40,000,000

Distribution: Paramount +

Locations: Summit County, Wasatch County

“With the new targeted rural film tax credit, a ready workforce, and a business-friendly climate, Utah will introduce the film industry to new communities while supporting Gov. Cox’s goal of expanding economic opportunities throughout the state,” said Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

So the next time you’re watching a new film or television series, keep an eye out as you might see a major cameo from the beautiful Beehive State.