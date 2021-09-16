Ken Jennings to host Jeopardy! with Mayim Bialik through 2021

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Ken Jennings, a cast member in the ABC television series “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” poses at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Jennings won his third match in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time,” contest televised on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, an event that’s been a prime-time hit for ABC. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(ABC4) – BYU alum Ken Jennings will once again appear on our screens to host Jeopardy! through the end of the year.

The announcement of Jennings’s role comes just a few weeks after Mike Richards left his role as executive producer and newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in a memo.

Richards had been announced as the host of the show’s weekday series and Mayim Bialik was selected for the role of primetime and spinoff series. Bialik will be hosting through the rest of the year as well, according to the show.

Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar. pic.twitter.com/mpYVpusQ7V — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2021

An August poll found Jeopardy! viewers wanted LeVar Burton, known for his roles in “Star Trek” and “Reading Rainbow” to take over as the show’s host.