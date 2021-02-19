Kanye isn’t ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ anymore, Iconic duo file for divorce

LOS ANGELES (ABC4) – ‘Kimye’ officially cut ties and filed for divorce after being married for nearly 7 years Friday.
According to sources most acquainted with the on-going case, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court on February 19.
Additional entertainment sources also indicate that the filings are not readily available to the public at the moment.
The two first started their romantic journey back in 2012. Kanye West then proposing a year later at San Francisco’s AT&T Park; using a jumbotron to ask Kim to “Marry me”.
Following the birth of their first child, the starstruck couple then tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.
The duo currently share four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
News of their divorce comes after Kanye’s presidential run and the alleged diagnosis of him struggling with bipolar disorder.