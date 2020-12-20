‘Just like magic’ Ariana Grande gets engaged

(ABC4) – Popstar Ariana Grande is planning on tying the knot according to her most recent Instagram post.

On December 20, Grande went online to share a major life update: She’s now engaged to her boyfriend of about 11 months, Dalton Gomez.

In her post, captioned “forever n then some”, Grande shows off cheeky smiles and her new engagement ring.

