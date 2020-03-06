Journey Onward to the movies this weekend

The wait is over for Pixar fans as the newest story from the masters of computer animation lands in theaters. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to review Onward and more.

Emma

Based on Jane Austen’s novel about romance and status, Emma must navigate through all the mistakes and misgivings of relationships before finding her one true love.

Richly films and exquisitely costumed, “Emma” is a wonderful adaptation of Austen’s satirical novel of privilege and place. The film is very quirky and funny, but slow-moving which may have some viewers anxious for an explosion, but if you give the film time to unfold it’s very rewarding.

“Emma” gets a B and is rated PG.

Onward

Two teenage brothers go off on a magical quest to reunite with their father.

“Onward” is not the magical, memorable and engaging movie that we are all used to seeing from Disney / Pixar.

And even though the movie boasts some good animation, the story is a flat, lifeless and average ‘road trip’ as the two brothers embark on their quest to bring their father back.

In the end, “Onward” is a bland and forgettable film with little reward.

It gets a C and is rated PG.

The Way Back

A once-great basketball player, who is now an alcoholic, gets a chance to coach his high school basketball team.

Although “The Way Back’ may sound like a formula sports film, the movie deals deeply with grief and addiction in a very realistic and unflinching way.

Ben Affleck as Jack Cunningham, offers us a very open, gut-wrenching and honest portrayal of a man needing redemption and release from the choices he’s made and the guilt he’s carrying. This is arguably Ben Affleck’s finest performance of his career.

“The Way Back” is not an easy film to watch as it doesn’t pull any punches, but it is a film that needs to be seen.

It gets an A and is rated R.

