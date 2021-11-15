Journey heading to Salt Lake City to play Vivint Arena

Gregg Rolie, from left, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of the band Journey pose in the press room at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, April 7, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Iconic rock band Journey is coming to Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on March 24.

The band will be stopping in 40 cities across the country on their “Freedom Tour” along with a Las Vegas residency running from December 1-11 at the Virgin Hotels.

Journey will be joined by special guests Billy Idol and Toto throughout their tour starting on February 22. Idol will accompany the band on all dates from February 22 to April 5 and Toto will be playing on all dates beginning on April 7.

Journey will be debuting a new album in 2022 called “FREEDOM.”

“It’s that time – time to get back to where we are used to being – on stage!” says Neal Schon, Journey guitarist. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

“Touring next year with JOURNEY is going to be great fun!” says Billy Idol. “An epic night you won’t want to miss. I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!”

TOTO’s Steve Lukather says, “’On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19. Click here for full tour and ticket information.