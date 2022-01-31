Josh Groban heads to Utah this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated vocalist Josh Groban is coming to Utah this summer.

The singer will be performing at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Tickets will go on sale starting Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Groban will be kicking off his “Harmony Summer 2022” tour in June 2022 from Detroit. The singer will be joined by special guests including the iconic New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band along with violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.

Groban recently released “Harmony (Deluxe),” which features six additional renditions of classic tunes. All concert attendees will be required to provide either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” says Groban. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

