‘I’ve never smoked!’: Comedian Kathy Griffin reveals cancer diagnosis

Comedian/actress Kathy Griffin attends the official opening of Paula Abdul’s Flamingo Las Vegas residency “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Actress and comedian Kathy Griffin revealed early Monday morning that she has cancer.

In a message posted to her social media accounts, Griffin says, “I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

Griffin continues, explain her doctors “are very optimistic,” saying her cancer is in stage one and contained to her left lung.

She adds that she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

The 60-year-old says, ” I am fully vaccinated for COVID. The consequences would have been even more serious.”

Emmy-Award winner Griffin, according to her IMDb page, appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Glee, Pulp Fiction, Seinfeld, The Simpsons, and her own show – Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.