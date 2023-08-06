SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah pop band released their second album recently, titled “Freshly Squeezed Lemonade.” Fans describe the band as The Beach Boys mixed with electronic dance music, but they just call themselves “Southernmost Gravy.”

The band consists of Ben Adams, synth/production; Tate Storey, rhythm/lead guitarist; Jonny Masters, rhythm/lead guitarist; and Tyson Shepherd, bassist.

While young, this band is teeming with energy. They have played in concerts across Utah and in nearby states such as Washington and California.

It all started in 2020 when Adams decided he wanted to form a band, and convinced some of his high school friends to join him. Adams said the band makes indie-electronic-dance music and describes their concerts as an escape.

“Just like the crowd jumping and having fun, just having a good time, not caring about anything else that might be bad in life,” Storey said. “I think that just is such a cool feeling.”

Often during their shows, they will lead the crowd along in jumping or dancing. Masters said playing on stage is unlike any other experience he’s ever had.

“Euphoria is the word that comes to mind […] Without every single one of you showing up to shows […] I don’t know where this [band] would be [..] but it’s been the motivation that we’ve needed to keep doing what we do.”

To listen to Southernmost Gravy’s latest music, visit their Spotify or Apple Music. You can also follow them on Instagram to see tour dates and learn more about the band.