SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Imagine Dragons will be putting on the largest North American tour of their career. Celebrating the release of their latest album, Mercury Act 1.

The band will be heading to Utah on Friday, Aug 5 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot will also be joining the band.

General tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com

Verizon will be offering an exclusive presale for the concert through the customer loyalty program, Verizon Up.

Members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning Monday, March 28 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 31 at 10 p.m. local time.

For more information visit Verizon Up.