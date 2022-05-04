(ABC4) – May the fourth be with you or happy Star Wars Day. For many Star Wars fans there are real-world destinations where you can live out your Star Wars dreams. Here are some iconic locations where Star Wars scenes were filmed.

Wadi Rum, Jordan

Serving as the backdrop in “The Rise of Skywalker”, this desert landscape can easily be mistaken for the surface of Mars. This location was also used in “Rogue One” and the movie “The Martian” starring Matt Damon.

Puzzlewood, Gloucestershire, England

This mossy thick forest served as an important location in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” where the character Rey first encounters her nemesis Kylo Ren.

This famous forest has also been used to film scenes in TV shows such as “Merlin”, “Doctor Who”, and the movie “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 1.”

Hotel Sidi Driss, Matmata, Tunisia

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

These cave homes were used to portray Luke Skywalker’s childhood home. The location eventually became a hotel and was used for filming in “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones”

The hotel has now been nicknamed “The Star Wars hotel”.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Translated as a salt flat or salt pan, this location served as the backdrop for the battle scene in “The Last Jedi.”

The white desert also was also used for the mining planet of Crait, a rebel outpost. For the movie, the salt surface covers red minerals which are seen to appear with each footprint and explosion.

Reynisfjara, Iceland

This black sand beach appeared in the “Rogue One” movie. This is not the first time this location has been used in movies.

This location also appeared in “Star Trek into Darkness,” “Noah” starring Russel Crowe and the TV series “Vikings.”

Redwood National Park, California

Filmed for “Return of the Jedi” this forest served as Endor, the forest home of the Ewoks. While most of the scenes were shot on private land, fans can still get a feel of the movie by driving through the park.

Krafla, Iceland

This active volcano was filmed in “Rogue One.” The remote location was used to portray the planet of Eadu.

The location was also filmed for the TV show “Game of Thrones.”

Finse, Norway

This cold icy location was used to portray the ice world of Hoth in “The Empire strikes Back.”

Battlefield scenes were also shot on the nearby glacier.

Canary Wharf Station, London, England

While this location is normally used by bankers and commuters, the location doubled as an imperial base in “Rogue One.”

Villa del Balbianello, Lenno, Italy

This popular wedding destination was filmed in “Attack of the Clones,” when Anakin and Padme go into hiding and eventually share a kiss on the balcony.

The location was also used for the James Bond movie “Casino Royale.”

Phang Nga Bay, Thailand/ Guilin, China

This lush lagoon served as Chewbacca’s home planet of Kashyyyk in “Revenge of the Sith.” Shots were digitally combined to create the environment from both Thailand and China.

The lagoon in Thailand is also famous for “The James Bond Island” which got its name when the movie “The man with the golden gun” was filmed there.

Death Valley National Park, California

Many scenes were shot here for the movie “A New Hope.” The location was also used in “Return of the Jedi” when C-3PO and R2D2 are traveling to Jabba the Hut’s palace.