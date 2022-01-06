Iconic rock band the Eagles heads to Vivint Arena this spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mark your calendars because rock legends the Eagles are heading to Utah!

The legendary 70s classic rock band will be headlining the Vivint Arena on May 25, 2022 as part of their “Hotel California” 2022 Tour. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey and Vince Gill will be playing the “Hotel California” album in its entirety while accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The band will also perform a collection of their greatest hits.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on March 17 from Cleveland, Ohio.

The Eagles have sold over 150 million albums worldwide, produced six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They’ve nabbed six GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The “Hotel California” Tour first debuted in Las Vegas in 2019 to critical acclaim and has since sold out major arenas around the country.

