‘I fell short’: Justin Timberlake issues apology after Britney Spears documentary release

(ABC4) – Justin Timberlake has issued an apology following the documentary release of ‘Framing Britney.’

On February 12, the 2000s pop star took to Instagram, taking accountability for his mistreatment toward a former colleague and an ex-girlfriend, Janet Jackson and Britney Spears, respectively.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he wrote Friday.

Timberlake’s response comes in light of ‘The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney,’ the FX documentary that is also airing on Hulu. In about an hour and 13 minutes, the documentary illustrates a timeline that led to Spears’ conservatorship in 2008 and showcases highlights of the #FreeBritney movement.

The film brings attention to Timberlake’s role in Spears’s road to conservatorship.

In an old interview snip, Timberlake indicates Spears as unfaithful and attempts to ridicule her through hiring a look-a-like for his “Cry Me a River” music video.

And just a few years ago, Timberlake received much controversy after allegedly tearing off part of Janet Jackson’s clothes at the end of their halftime performance during Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie "Crossroads" at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Feb. 11, 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)













US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)













“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from…The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It’s designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.”

The #FreeBritney hashtag has trended heavily in the last week, with celebrities backing Spears, including Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Bette Midler, and more.

“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports,” Timberlake writes.

He adds: “I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and will do better.”