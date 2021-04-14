‘I am proud’: Former ‘Bachelor’ star comes out as gay

MAR VISTA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Colton Underwood stars in a new ad campaign for Tubi, the worlds largest free movie and TV streaming service on October 08, 2019 in Mar Vista, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi)

(ABC4) – Ready to live his truth, former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood has come out as gay.

Underwood, who first appeared as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2014, came out to Robin Roberts during a pre-recorded interview on “Good Morning America.”

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood told Roberts in a pre-taped chat, which you can watch on GMA’s website. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

The former football player also appeared on season four of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where he had a fling with Tia Booth. Underwood was then selected as “The Bachelor” for season 23 in 2019. His virginity and famous fence-jumping moment were frequent topics during the season.

While he gave the final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph, he chose not to propose to her. They later told GMA they had discussed engagement and dated after the show wrapped. In early 2020, the couple announced their breakup.

Underwood told Roberts that he went through a “dark and bad” time before feeling like he could reveal this about himself and his “wake up call” was feeling like he “would’ve rather died” than say he’s gay.

“There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn’t think I was gonna wake up. I didn’t have the intentions of waking up. And I did,” he recalled, noting this moment — and other “suicidal thoughts” — led him to “take back control” of his life.

“I’m still the same Colton everybody met on TV. I’m still the same Colton to my friends and my family, I just happen to be able to share with people now all of me,” he tells Roberts. “And I am proud of that, you know? I am proud to be gay.”

For the full interview, visit GMA’s website.