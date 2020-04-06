Honor Blackman, who played Bond girl, dies at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Honor Blackman, the British actress who played the Bond girl Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger,” has died. She was 94.
Blackman’s family said in a statement Monday that she died peacefully of natural causes at her home in the southeastern England town of Lewes.
Blackman first became a household name playing Cathy Gale in “The Avengers,” the 1960s spy series. She also co-starred in the 1963 mythological fantasy “Jason and the Argonauts” as the goddess Hera.
But Blackman’s most famous role was as Pussy Galore in 1964’s “Goldfinger.” In it, she made an impression from the start. When introduced to Sean Connery’s James Bond, he replies, “I must be dreaming.”
Blackman is survived by two children and four grandchildren.
Latest posts:
- Combating coronavirus: VA orders hospitals to open to civilians in virus-stricken states
- Here’s why you should call 8-1-1 before digging in your yard for projects
- Hip hop artists donating 100,000 masks to prisons
- Lawmakers pressure Bureau of Prisons to stop inmate transfers
- Two workers at same Walmart store die of coronavirus