Hip hop artists donating 100,000 masks to prisons

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News/CNN) – As the coronavirus outbreak continues to plague the nation, the need is critical for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

At the time of this writing there are close to 400,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 10,000 deaths in the United States. Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z and artist Meek Mill’s criminal justice reform organization, Reform Alliance, is sending roughly 100,000 masks to correctional facilities across the country.

New York and New Jersey remain to be hot spots for confirmed cases. The organization is sending about 50,000 masks to Rikers Island jail complex which has over 200 cases and another 2,500 to the Rikers medical facility.

The initiative was put in place due to inmates testing positive for the virus in numerous correctional facilities across the country.

Covid hitting family members and friends Now… go in the house! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 2, 2020 Courtesy: Twitter

Rapper Meek Mill, who has been very vocal about the pandemic on his Twitter page and urging fans to stay home and take COVID-19 seriously, launched the Reform Alliance in January 2019 after his own experiences with the criminal justice system.

