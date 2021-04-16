Helen McCrory of ‘Harry Potter’ dies at 52

FILE – Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers at a special screening of “Their Finest” at the BFI in central London on April 12, 2017. McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said Friday that McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.” (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC4) – Helen McCrory, known for her roles in the “Harry Potter” movies and the television show “Peaky Blinds” has died at the age of 52.

McCrory’s husband, Damian Lewis, confirmed the news via Twitter Friday morning.

In the statement, Lewis says McCrory “died peacefully at home” following a “heroic battle with cancer.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” says Lewis. “She blazed so brightly.”

McCrory played Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies and the matriarch of a crime family in “Peaky Blinders,” according to the Associated Press.

In early April, another “Harry Potter” actor, Paul Ritter, passed away. Ritter played Eldred Worple in “Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince,” ill-fated nuclear engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in the HBO drama “Chernobyl,” and appeared as a devious political operative in the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace.”