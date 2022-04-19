SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ahead of his much-anticipated return to Salt Lake City, country legend Garth Brooks has a special message for his devoted Utah fans.

It’s no secret — he loves the Beehive State.

Brooks is scheduled to headline the Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, June 18 in Salt Lake City. This will be the singer’s last stadium tour. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

In a video message, Brooks explains his love of playing Salt Lake City saying,” Why are we playing Salt Lake? We were just there. One of the greatest times I’ve ever had.”

In 2021, the GRAMMY-Award-winning legend sold out the Utah stadium in less than 30 minutes.

(Courtesy of Garth Brooks)

Brooks addresses the sellout saying that it happened so quickly, “I really didn’t feel like 90% of the people even got a shot at a ticket. So I invited myself back — right there onstage to come back,” he says, smiling.

Event officials say this summer’s performance will be Brooks’ first return to the Rice-Eccles Stadium in 10 years. Brooks will be bringing “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour” to cities across the country and internationally.

“Here we come!” says Brooks excitedly. “Now the stadium is fully constructed. The first one was a concert, this one’s gonna be a party!”

With over 157 million records sold, Brooks remains one of music’s best-selling solo artists in history since releasing his first self-titled debut album in 1989.

To check out Brooks’ full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.