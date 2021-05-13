SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They’ll be there for you…again.
The long-awaited “Friends” reunion will premiere May 27 on HBO Max, the one-year anniversary of HBO’s streaming platform.
The reunion was supposed to premiere last May, but was delayed due to the pandemic, CNN reports.
The reunion special will include all the beloved members of the original cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.
According to WarnerMedia, the special will be a “real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.”
The reunion will be held on the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif.
While viewers can expect to see the faces of the original cast, they will also be joined by some special guests, including:
David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.
“Friends” remains one of the highest-rated shows in television history, racking up numerous awards during its 10-year-run, including an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, according to WarnerMedia.