Former ‘Bachelor’ star returning to the series as host

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Jesse Palmer walks the runway at The Blue Jacket Fashion Show during NYFW at Pier 59 Studios on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show)

(ABC4) – A former “Bachelor” star, football player, and sports analyst is returning to the reality TV series as a host.

Jesse Palmer is set to host season 26 of “The Bachelor,” which is set to air in early 2022, Good Morning America reports. Palmer appeared on the show in 2004 during season five. He ended the show with Jessica Bowlin but the pair split during the summer, just a short time after getting together.

In early June, longtime host of ‘Bachelor Nation’ Chris Harrison ending his time with the series. In March, it was announced Harrison would not return to the newest season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Harrison faced controversy after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s participation in an “Old South” plantation-themed college party in 2018.

Since Harrison’s departure, former Bachelorette stars and a number of celebrities have hosted Bachelor Nation episodes.