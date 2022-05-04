(ABC4) – The first teaser trailer for the movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” starring Daniel Radcliffe as the famous singer was released this week.

The Roku original film will debut sometime this fall on the Roku streaming channel with no exact release date yet. The movie will be produced by companies Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic helped write the script along with Eric Appel who is directing.

The biopic of the movie states “The untold true story of Yankovic, documenting his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

While the movie will be starring Daniel Radcliffe other stars such as Evan Rachel Wood will play Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yonkovic’s parents.

“When my last movie, ‘UHF,’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said in a statement when the project was first announced in January.

Yankovic is a five-time Grammy winner and best-selling comedy recording artist of all time. Watch the Teaser trailer for the movie here.