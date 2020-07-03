FanX organizers warn of possible cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the recent rise of Utah’s COVID- 19 cases, FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention may not be holding its event this year.

FanX officials expressed that until they see a significant reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the next couple of weeks, they do not feel it is in the best interest of the community and the attendees to continue with the plan to have the event this year.

FanX 2020 ticket and perks for the event this year will automatically roll-over to the FanX 2021 event. If you are unable to attend the 2021 event, officials say attendees will be allowed to use the tickets for another future event or gift them to another party.

If none of these options work, attendees can contact customer support where they will work with you to find another solution.

If FanX is not held this year and you have already made reservations at one of the official FanX hotels, they will allow you to cancel any reservations you have up to 72 hours prior to your reservation date. Please contact the hotel with any changes or questions.

In the case they are able to have FanX in September 2020, officials say they are preparing to have plenty of safety features in effect and are working with health professionals to take as many safety precautions as possible. They are still preparing details of what this might look like for attendees, and say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 best practices at that time for events.

For updates and announcements, check out their social media channels, subscribe to their newsletters, or contact customer service at support@fanxsaltlake.com or visit the FanX website.