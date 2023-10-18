SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Don’t worry, Utah’s famous resident rapper isn’t leaving the Beehive State despite initial reports saying he was.

Hours after the reports came out that the 28-year-old rapper was looking to vacate the Beehive State, he posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying he wasn’t going anywhere.

“I’m not moving out of Utah y’all,” said Post Malone using heart emojis. “Just getting some more land. I love living in this beautiful place.”

Post Malone made local headlines on Tuesday after he did an interview with Howard Stern on Sirius XM. During the interview, Malone spoke about several topics such as his recent weight loss and the feeling of making music.

One topic that came up was Malone’s residency in Utah. Malone made waves by telling Stern he was looking for more space. Malone said he was looking to expand the “Jam Zone,” confirming with Stern he was looking for a bigger space outside of Utah.

“I am looking right now – we’re going to expand the operation,” Malone told Stern. “Because I want a little bit more,” Malone said he has a plan for another state with a bunker for a bowling alley, a carport, and a swimming pool. It’s a project that he said he was so excited about.

Malone wouldn’t disclose where out of state the bunker will be built, but Malone has not been shy about sharing his love for Utah in the past. During an interview with Billboard magazine in 2022, Post Malone praised Utah for having “very few distractions.”

Since he moved from Los Angeles to Utah, Malone has made himself part of the community. Most recently, Malone offered up a signed acoustic guitar in partnership with the Cottonwood Heights Police to raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program. He also made his mark in Midvale with a unique pink-themed Raising Cane’s location earlier this year.