WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Fall Out Boy is set to bring their 2023 headline tour, So Much For (Tour) Dust, to West Valley City this summer with Bring Me The Horizon as one of the supporting acts.

Having missed Utah on their last tour in 2021, the rock band is making sure to stop by the Beehive State this time, giving local fans a chance to catch them live at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Operational since July 2003, the USANA Amphitheatre has a capacity of about 3,000 and 20,000 lawn seats as well as around 7,000 reserved seats. The outdoor venue reportedly offers a stunning view of the Wasatch Mountains.

The rock band will kickstart their North America tour on June 21, 2023, at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illi., wrapping it up in Camden, N.J., at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Aug. 6, 2023.

The supporting acts for the West Valley City stop include Bring Me To Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Daisy Grenade. Other musical acts such as Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, The Academy Is…, Games We Play, and Carr will join Fall Out Boy on select shows throughout the tour’s run as well.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will go live Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

Their forthcoming eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, arrives on March 24, 2023.