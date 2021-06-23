Elton John announces final tour dates across US

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” nominated for the award for best original song from “Rocketman” at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dozens of U.K. music stars including Elton John, Ed Sheeran and conductor Simon Rattle on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021, say musicians have been “shamefully failed” by the British government, which has left them facing post-Brexit restrictions on touring in the European Union. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(ABC4) – The “Rocket Man” is going on one last global tour.

Elton John announced his final dates for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe.”

The tour began in September 2018, according to his website. Elton John will perform across the U.S. in 2022 before ending his tour in 2023 after stops in New Zealand and Australia.

While there are nearly 60 tour dates in the U.S. for 2022, Elton John is not slated to make an appearance in Utah.

If you are hoping to see the Rocket Man, you will need to travel a bit.

According to the artist’s site, he will make a farewell tour stadium stop in Phoenix and Los Angeles in November 2022.

On November 12, Elton John will perform at Chase Field in Phoenix. On November 19 and 20, he will perform at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

The rest of Elton John’s U.S. stops are scattered across the east coast and into the Midwest.

