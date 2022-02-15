Eli Young Band playing in Utah this summer

Jon Jones, from left, James Young, Mike Eli and Chris Thompson, of Eli Young Band arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Country starts Eli Young Band is heading to Utah for a summer concert.

The musical band of brothers will be performing at the DeJoria Center in Kamas on June 10, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale now.

The GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum country group will be kicking off their “Love Talking Tour” on Feb. 14 with a 51-city tour stop.

Fans will enjoy performances of the group multi-decade discography along with new tunes including brand new single, “Love Talking.”

“In this two-minute and 50-second smash, lead singer Mike Eli’s voice embraces listeners like a warm hug,” says All Access, with MusicRow remarking that “the echo gives the sound some extra juice, and the band is as proficient as ever.”

The new single will be anchoring a future project planned for its debut sometime later this year.

