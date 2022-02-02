Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

FILE – Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time. Eminem, who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

FILE – Duran Duran’s John Taylor, and left, Simon Le Bon perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas on Oct. 10, 2021. The band is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – Lionel Richie performs at KAABOO Texas in Arlington, Texas on May 10, 2019. Richie is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – Carly Simon performs at the world premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19, 2017. Simon is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – Eminem performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 9, 2018. Eminem is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – Singer-songwriter Beck performs in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2017. Beck is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – Jarobi White, from left, Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg and Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest pose for a portrait in New York on Nov. 12, 2015. The group is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

FILE – Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, in a press release on Wednesday.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.