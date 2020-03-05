Live Now
Dixie Chicks release first single in new album

(CNN Newsource)- The Dixie Chicks are back on the country music scene for the first time in 14 years.

On Wednesday, the trio released their first single “Gaslighter” off their upcoming album of the same name.

As of Thursday morning, the music video has more than 1-million views.

The last album for Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie MaGuire “Taking The Long Way,” won album of the year in 2007.

The new album is set to release May 1st.

