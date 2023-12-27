(Stacker) — The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.
With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.
From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history.
Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)
With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Utah using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.
127 Hours (2010)
- Director: Danny Boyle
- IMDb user rating: 7.5 (392K reviews)
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Genres: Biography and Drama
- Cast: James Franco, Amber Tamblyn, and Kate Mara
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
- Director: Jay Roach
- IMDb user rating: 6.2 (218K reviews)
- Runtime: 94 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy
- Cast: Mike Myers, Beyoncé, and Seth Green
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Director: George Roy Hill
- IMDb user rating: 8.0 (223K reviews)
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Genres: Biography, Crime, and Drama
- Cast: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Katharine Ross
Carnival of Souls (1962)
- Director: Herk Harvey
- IMDb user rating: 7.0 (27K reviews)
- Runtime: 78 minutes
- Genres: Horror and Mystery
- Cast: Candace Hilligoss, Frances Feist, and Sidney Berger
Cheyenne Autumn (1964)
- Director: John Ford
- IMDb user rating: 6.7 (6.2K reviews)
- Runtime: 154 minutes
- Genres: Drama, History, and Western
- Cast: Richard Widmark, Carroll Baker, and Karl Malden
The Conqueror (1956)
- Director: Dick Powell
- IMDb user rating: 3.7 (3.8K reviews)
- Runtime: 111 minutes
- Genres: Adventure, Biography, and History
- Cast: John Wayne, Susan Hayward, and Pedro Armendáriz
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
- Director: Peter Farrelly
- IMDb user rating: 7.3 (402K reviews)
- Runtime: 107 minutes
- Genres: Comedy
- Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, and Lauren Holly
Fletch (1985)
- Director: Michael Ritchie
- IMDb user rating: 6.9 (56K reviews)
- Runtime: 98 minutes
- Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Mystery
- Cast: Chevy Chase, Joe Don Baker, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson
Footloose (1984)
- Director: Herbert Ross
- IMDb user rating: 6.6 (88K reviews)
- Runtime: 107 minutes
- Genres: Drama, Music, and Romance
- Cast: Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, and John Lithgow
Forrest Gump (1994)
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- IMDb user rating: 8.8 (2.2M reviews)
- Runtime: 142 minutes
- Genres: Drama and Romance
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise
Fort Apache (1948)
- Director: John Ford
- IMDb user rating: 7.4 (19K reviews)
- Runtime: 128 minutes
- Genres: Drama and Western
- Cast: John Wayne, Henry Fonda, and Shirley Temple
Galaxy Quest (1999)
- Director: Dean Parisot
- IMDb user rating: 7.4 (172K reviews)
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Genres: Adventure, Comedy, and Sci-Fi
- Cast: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
- Director: George Stevens
- IMDb user rating: 6.5 (11K reviews)
- Runtime: 260 minutes
- Genres: Biography, Drama, and History
- Cast: Max von Sydow, Dorothy McGuire, and Charlton Heston
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
- Director: Dwight H. Little
- IMDb user rating: 5.8 (56K reviews)
- Runtime: 88 minutes
- Genres: Horror and Thriller
- Cast: Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell, and Danielle Harris
How the West Was Won (1962)
- Director: Henry Hathaway, John Ford, and George Marshall
- IMDb user rating: 7.0 (23K reviews)
- Runtime: 164 minutes
- Genres: Romance, War, and Western
- Cast: James Stewart, John Wayne, and Gregory Peck
Hulk (2003)
- Director: Ang Lee
- IMDb user rating: 5.6 (275K reviews)
- Runtime: 138 minutes
- Genres: Action and Sci-Fi
- Cast: Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, and Sam Elliott
Independence Day (1996)
- Director: Roland Emmerich
- IMDb user rating: 7.0 (594K reviews)
- Runtime: 145 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi
- Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- IMDb user rating: 8.2 (792K reviews)
- Runtime: 127 minutes
- Genres: Action and Adventure
- Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, and Alison Doody
Jeremiah Johnson (1972)
- Director: Sydney Pollack
- IMDb user rating: 7.6 (34K reviews)
- Runtime: 108 minutes
- Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Western
- Cast: Robert Redford, Will Geer, and Delle Bolton
Joy Ride (2001)
- Director: John Dahl
- IMDb user rating: 6.6 (74K reviews)
- Runtime: 97 minutes
- Genres: Action, Mystery, and Thriller
- Cast: Steve Zahn, Paul Walker, and Leelee Sobieski
Mackenna’s Gold (1969)
- Director: J. Lee Thompson
- IMDb user rating: 6.7 (9.5K reviews)
- Runtime: 128 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama
- Cast: Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif, and Telly Savalas
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- Director: Jared Hess
- IMDb user rating: 7.0 (231K reviews)
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Genres: Comedy
- Cast: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries
National Treasure (2004)
- Director: Jon Turteltaub
- IMDb user rating: 6.9 (347K reviews)
- Runtime: 131 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Mystery
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, and Justin Bartha
Octopussy (1983)
- Director: John Glen
- IMDb user rating: 6.5 (111K reviews)
- Runtime: 131 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller
- Cast: Roger Moore, Maud Adams, and Louis Jourdan
Point Break (1991)
- Director: Kathryn Bigelow
- IMDb user rating: 7.2 (195K reviews)
- Runtime: 122 minutes
- Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller
- Cast: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, and Gary Busey
Rio Grande (1950)
- Director: John Ford
- IMDb user rating: 7.0 (17K reviews)
- Runtime: 105 minutes
- Genres: Drama, Romance, and Western
- Cast: John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara, and Ben Johnson
Romancing the Stone (1984)
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- IMDb user rating: 6.9 (100K reviews)
- Runtime: 106 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy
- Cast: Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito
The Searchers (1956)
- Director: John Ford
- IMDb user rating: 7.8 (94K reviews)
- Runtime: 119 minutes
- Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Western
- Cast: John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter, and Vera Miles
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
- Director: Stanley Donen
- IMDb user rating: 7.3 (26K reviews)
- Runtime: 102 minutes
- Genres: Musical, Romance, and Western
- Cast: Jane Powell, Howard Keel, and Jeff Richards
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)
- Director: John Ford
- IMDb user rating: 7.2 (19K reviews)
- Runtime: 104 minutes
- Genres: Western
- Cast: John Wayne, Joanne Dru, and John Agar
Species (1995)
- Director: Roger Donaldson
- IMDb user rating: 5.9 (83K reviews)
- Runtime: 108 minutes
- Genres: Action, Horror, and Sci-Fi
- Cast: Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen, and Ben Kingsley
Stagecoach (1966)
- Director: Gordon Douglas
- IMDb user rating: 6.1 (2.1K reviews)
- Runtime: 115 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Western
- Cast: Ann-Margret, Alex Cord, and Red Buttons
Thelma & Louise (1991)
- Director: Ridley Scott
- IMDb user rating: 7.6 (166K reviews)
- Runtime: 130 minutes
- Genres: Adventure, Crime, and Drama
- Cast: Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, and Harvey Keitel
Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
- Director: Michael Bay
- IMDb user rating: 5.6 (327K reviews)
- Runtime: 165 minutes
- Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi
- Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Jack Reynor
The Tree of Life (2011)
- Director: Terrence Malick
- IMDb user rating: 6.8 (182K reviews)
- Runtime: 139 minutes
- Genres: Drama and Fantasy
- Cast: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain
Union Pacific (1939)
- Director: Cecil B. DeMille
- IMDb user rating: 7.1 (3.3K reviews)
- Runtime: 135 minutes
- Genres: Drama and Western
- Cast: Barbara Stanwyck, Joel McCrea, and Akim Tamiroff
Vanishing Point (1971)
- Director: Richard C. Sarafian
- IMDb user rating: 7.2 (30K reviews)
- Runtime: 99 minutes
- Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller
- Cast: Barry Newman, Cleavon Little, and Charlotte Rampling
This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.
