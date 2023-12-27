(Stacker) — The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history.

Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Utah using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

127 Hours (2010)

Director: Danny Boyle

IMDb user rating: 7.5 (392K reviews)

Runtime: 94 minutes

Genres: Biography and Drama

Cast: James Franco, Amber Tamblyn, and Kate Mara

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Director: Jay Roach

IMDb user rating: 6.2 (218K reviews)

Runtime: 94 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

Cast: Mike Myers, Beyoncé, and Seth Green

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Director: George Roy Hill

IMDb user rating: 8.0 (223K reviews)

Runtime: 110 minutes

Genres: Biography, Crime, and Drama

Cast: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Katharine Ross

Carnival of Souls (1962)

Director: Herk Harvey

IMDb user rating: 7.0 (27K reviews)

Runtime: 78 minutes

Genres: Horror and Mystery

Cast: Candace Hilligoss, Frances Feist, and Sidney Berger

Cheyenne Autumn (1964)

Director: John Ford

IMDb user rating: 6.7 (6.2K reviews)

Runtime: 154 minutes

Genres: Drama, History, and Western

Cast: Richard Widmark, Carroll Baker, and Karl Malden

The Conqueror (1956)

Director: Dick Powell

IMDb user rating: 3.7 (3.8K reviews)

Runtime: 111 minutes

Genres: Adventure, Biography, and History

Cast: John Wayne, Susan Hayward, and Pedro Armendáriz

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Director: Peter Farrelly

IMDb user rating: 7.3 (402K reviews)

Runtime: 107 minutes

Genres: Comedy

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, and Lauren Holly

Fletch (1985)

Director: Michael Ritchie

IMDb user rating: 6.9 (56K reviews)

Runtime: 98 minutes

Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Mystery

Cast: Chevy Chase, Joe Don Baker, and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson

Footloose (1984)

Director: Herbert Ross

IMDb user rating: 6.6 (88K reviews)

Runtime: 107 minutes

Genres: Drama, Music, and Romance

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, and John Lithgow

Forrest Gump (1994)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

IMDb user rating: 8.8 (2.2M reviews)

Runtime: 142 minutes

Genres: Drama and Romance

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise

Fort Apache (1948)

Director: John Ford

IMDb user rating: 7.4 (19K reviews)

Runtime: 128 minutes

Genres: Drama and Western

Cast: John Wayne, Henry Fonda, and Shirley Temple

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Director: Dean Parisot

IMDb user rating: 7.4 (172K reviews)

Runtime: 102 minutes

Genres: Adventure, Comedy, and Sci-Fi

Cast: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and Alan Rickman

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

Director: George Stevens

IMDb user rating: 6.5 (11K reviews)

Runtime: 260 minutes

Genres: Biography, Drama, and History

Cast: Max von Sydow, Dorothy McGuire, and Charlton Heston

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Director: Dwight H. Little

IMDb user rating: 5.8 (56K reviews)

Runtime: 88 minutes

Genres: Horror and Thriller

Cast: Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell, and Danielle Harris



How the West Was Won (1962)

Director: Henry Hathaway, John Ford, and George Marshall

IMDb user rating: 7.0 (23K reviews)

Runtime: 164 minutes

Genres: Romance, War, and Western

Cast: James Stewart, John Wayne, and Gregory Peck

Hulk (2003)

Director: Ang Lee

IMDb user rating: 5.6 (275K reviews)

Runtime: 138 minutes

Genres: Action and Sci-Fi

Cast: Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, and Sam Elliott

Independence Day (1996)

Director: Roland Emmerich

IMDb user rating: 7.0 (594K reviews)

Runtime: 145 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

Cast: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Director: Steven Spielberg

IMDb user rating: 8.2 (792K reviews)

Runtime: 127 minutes

Genres: Action and Adventure

Cast: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, and Alison Doody

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Director: Sydney Pollack

IMDb user rating: 7.6 (34K reviews)

Runtime: 108 minutes

Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Western

Cast: Robert Redford, Will Geer, and Delle Bolton

Joy Ride (2001)

Director: John Dahl

IMDb user rating: 6.6 (74K reviews)

Runtime: 97 minutes

Genres: Action, Mystery, and Thriller

Cast: Steve Zahn, Paul Walker, and Leelee Sobieski

Mackenna’s Gold (1969)

Director: J. Lee Thompson

IMDb user rating: 6.7 (9.5K reviews)

Runtime: 128 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Drama

Cast: Gregory Peck, Omar Sharif, and Telly Savalas

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Director: Jared Hess

IMDb user rating: 7.0 (231K reviews)

Runtime: 96 minutes

Genres: Comedy

Cast: Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries

National Treasure (2004)

Director: Jon Turteltaub

IMDb user rating: 6.9 (347K reviews)

Runtime: 131 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Mystery

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, and Justin Bartha

Octopussy (1983)

Director: John Glen

IMDb user rating: 6.5 (111K reviews)

Runtime: 131 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

Cast: Roger Moore, Maud Adams, and Louis Jourdan

Point Break (1991)

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

IMDb user rating: 7.2 (195K reviews)

Runtime: 122 minutes

Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, and Gary Busey

Rio Grande (1950)

Director: John Ford

IMDb user rating: 7.0 (17K reviews)

Runtime: 105 minutes

Genres: Drama, Romance, and Western

Cast: John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara, and Ben Johnson

Romancing the Stone (1984)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

IMDb user rating: 6.9 (100K reviews)

Runtime: 106 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

Cast: Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito

The Searchers (1956)

Director: John Ford

IMDb user rating: 7.8 (94K reviews)

Runtime: 119 minutes

Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Western

Cast: John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter, and Vera Miles

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

Director: Stanley Donen

IMDb user rating: 7.3 (26K reviews)

Runtime: 102 minutes

Genres: Musical, Romance, and Western

Cast: Jane Powell, Howard Keel, and Jeff Richards

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)

Director: John Ford

IMDb user rating: 7.2 (19K reviews)

Runtime: 104 minutes

Genres: Western

Cast: John Wayne, Joanne Dru, and John Agar

Species (1995)

Director: Roger Donaldson

IMDb user rating: 5.9 (83K reviews)

Runtime: 108 minutes

Genres: Action, Horror, and Sci-Fi

Cast: Natasha Henstridge, Michael Madsen, and Ben Kingsley

Stagecoach (1966)

Director: Gordon Douglas

IMDb user rating: 6.1 (2.1K reviews)

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Western

Cast: Ann-Margret, Alex Cord, and Red Buttons

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Director: Ridley Scott

IMDb user rating: 7.6 (166K reviews)

Runtime: 130 minutes

Genres: Adventure, Crime, and Drama

Cast: Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, and Harvey Keitel

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Director: Michael Bay

IMDb user rating: 5.6 (327K reviews)

Runtime: 165 minutes

Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Jack Reynor

The Tree of Life (2011)

Director: Terrence Malick

IMDb user rating: 6.8 (182K reviews)

Runtime: 139 minutes

Genres: Drama and Fantasy

Cast: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain

Union Pacific (1939)

Director: Cecil B. DeMille

IMDb user rating: 7.1 (3.3K reviews)

Runtime: 135 minutes

Genres: Drama and Western

Cast: Barbara Stanwyck, Joel McCrea, and Akim Tamiroff

Vanishing Point (1971)

Director: Richard C. Sarafian

IMDb user rating: 7.2 (30K reviews)

Runtime: 99 minutes

Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

Cast: Barry Newman, Cleavon Little, and Charlotte Rampling

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1