SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Depeche Mode is hitting the road for their first tour in over five years, and they’re making a stop in Salt Lake City.

Depeche Mode added 29 new shows to the North American leg of their tour, including a show in Salt Lake City, at the Vivint Center on Nov. 18. This makes their tour a 75-date tour, and it is also their 19th tour since their inception.

The tour, called Memento Mori Tour, comes after the release of a new single “Ghosts Again.” The tour is aimed to support their new studio album due Mar. 24 of this year.

According to a review of the new song posted on their website, “‘Ghosts Again’ is nothing short of classic Depeche Mode. Evocative Dave Gahan lyrical imagery including ‘wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry’ and a hypnotic Martin Gore guitar figure atop an uplifting, optimistic groove.”

They have also released a music video on youtube of the new song, found here. Two band members, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore posted their reviews of the song as well.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” Gahan said.

Gore said, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Memento Mori, which will be released in March, is Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album, and the very first two-piece lineup, following co-founder Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher’s passing in 2022. On their website, they describe the album as inspired by themes of the Covid pandemic.

“The album’s 12 tracks chart a vast expanse of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve—running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between.”

The track listing for Memento Mori is:

My Cosmos is mine

Wagging Tongue

Ghosts Again

Don’t Say You Love Me

My Favourite Stranger

Soul with Me

Caroline’s Monkey

Before We Drown

People Are Good

Always You

Never Let Me Go

Speak To Me

Pre-sale tickets for their tour will begin with a fan pre-sale on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the general public sale will begin Friday, Feb. 24. at 10 a.m. local time. For more information on the tour, visit their website. To listen to their new single, you can go to most major streaming services such as Spotify, and Apple Music.