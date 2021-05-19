Demi Lovato: ‘I identify as non-binary,’ changing pronouns

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil” at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media)

(ABC4) – Singer Demi Lovato has revealed they identify as nonbinary, and are changing their pronouns.

It comes after “self-reflective work,” Lovato says in a video posted to Twitter early Thursday morning.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” they say.

Lovato says this “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” the singer says. “Please keep living your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato is known for appearing in multiple Disney productions, like ‘Camp Rock,’ and hits like ‘Sorry Not Sorry,’ ‘Heart Attack,’ and ‘Stone Cold.’ They have also been open in recent months about their personal struggles with mental health and addiction, both on social media and in a YouTube documentary.