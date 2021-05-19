Demi Lovato: ‘I identify as non-binary,’ changing pronouns

(ABC4) – Singer Demi Lovato has revealed they identify as nonbinary, and are changing their pronouns.
It comes after “self-reflective work,” Lovato says in a video posted to Twitter early Thursday morning.
“I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” they say.
Lovato says this “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”
“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” the singer says. “Please keep living your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”
Lovato is known for appearing in multiple Disney productions, like ‘Camp Rock,’ and hits like ‘Sorry Not Sorry,’ ‘Heart Attack,’ and ‘Stone Cold.’ They have also been open in recent months about their personal struggles with mental health and addiction, both on social media and in a YouTube documentary.