Cue the tears: NBC ends ‘This Is Us’

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: (L-R) Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michael Angarano, and Milo Ventimiglia attend NBC’s “This Is Us” Pancakes with the Pearsons at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on August 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (ABC4) – The award-winning drama series “This Is Us” is coming to end after the upcoming sixth season, according to the creator of the show, Dan Fogelman.

According to NBC, the last season is anticipated to run 18 episodes and will follow Fogelman’s original plans.

“Whoever casually first said ‘all good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just one season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing,” tweets the creator in a twitter post.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the first agency to discover the news on May 12, representatives for NBC and Studio 20th Television declined to give comment.

As the series is anticipated to go into its sixth season with 18 episodes, officials say this will likely enough carry the series over the 100-episode threshold, securing a lucrative off-network syndication deal and triggering a cash infusion for Fogelman and Disney.

Sources tell ABC4 that five seasons in, “This is Us” remains NBC’s highest-rated entertainment program.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: (L-R) Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michael Angarano, and Milo Ventimiglia attend NBC’s “This Is Us” Pancakes with the Pearsons at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on August 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Justin Hartley and Mandy Moore attend 20th Century Fox Television and NBC’s “This Is Us” Pancakes with the Pearsons panel at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on August 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (L-R) Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Dan Fogelman and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” speak during the NBCUniversal segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (L-R) Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore of “This Is Us” speak during the NBCUniversal segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 29: Rebecca Huey, Justin Hartley, and Caroline Huey attend SCAD aTVfest 2020 – “This Is Us” Spotlight Award Presentation on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 29: JD Heyman speaks onstage at the SCAD aTVfest 2020 – “This Is Us” With Justin Hartley Spotlight Award Presentation on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 29: Justin Hartley and JD Heyman attend SCAD aTVfest 2020 – “This Is Us” Spotlight Award Presentation on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

Created and executive produced by Fogelman, “This Is Us” is a series that chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

The hour-long family drama debuted in 2016 to near-universal acclaim and has become an awards darling, collecting Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice, NAACP Image Award, and AFI Program of the Year honors. It was also nominated for a Peabody Award in 2017.