Cruella De Vil named Utah’s most recognizable Disney villain

Utah (ABC4 News) – Villain’s are often the most popular characters in the movies we love, and one study found that Utahn’s give the most attention to Cruella De Vil.

ViasatSavings.com conducted the survey with a list of 21 of the most recognizable Disney villains then looked at each state’s Google trends to determine which villains people were searching on the internet the most.

Utah seems to be drawn to Cruella De Vil, the main villain in The Hundred and One Dalmatians novel written in 1956 by English author Dodie Smith then later turned into a Walt Disney Productions movie in 1961.

Disney released a live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmations in 1996 and the sequel 102 Dalmatians in 2000. A live-action prequel film following a young Cruella de Vil, is expected to be released in 2021.

The study found 10 states chose Scar as the class favorite of all the villains and the cold-hearted evil queen, Maleficent, the antagonist in Sleeping Beauty, deemed a worthy second favorite.

After Scar and Maleficent, Ursula, Hades, and Sher Khan round out the top five most popular villains.

You can read the full report of Every States Most Popular Disney Villain at viasatsavings.com.

