SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we get our entertainment. One burning question on the minds of many individuals is how can we get out and see new movies while staying safe.

Davey Davis, film program manager with Utah Film Center joined ABC4 to chat about some alternative options for their upcoming screenings. Livestream Tuesdays, this is where the Utah Film Center presents a film for free for viewers.

Each film is live-streamed at 7:00 p.m and followed by a Q+A with the filmmakers or a panel of topic experts.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Utah Film Center will stream “NO MANS LAND” followed by a questions and answers panel with Filmmaker Dylan Byars .

Byars was embedded with the armed protestors who in January 2016, took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon to protest what they felt was infringement of their constitutional rights by the federal government. The film is a fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at the incident from a perspective that we didn’t see from the news coverage of the event that culminates with the arrest and acquittal of the occupation leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy, who are currently among the leading anti-government voices protesting the way the government is handling the pandemic.

On Tuesday, June 9, the film “WHAT SHE SAID: The Art of Pauline Kael” will be streamed, also followed by questions and answers with director Rob Garver and TIME Magazine film critic Stephanie Zacharek. Tagged by Roger Ebert as the most influential film critic of the late twentieth century, the film tells the story of Pauline Kael’s turbulent life and work, through never-seen archival footage, her published writing and personal letters, and interviews with both friends and foes of her pen. Pauline is voiced by Sarah Jessica Parker, and participants include Quentin Tarantino, Camille Paglia, David O. Russell, Molly Haskell, Francis Ford Coppola, and daughter Gina James.

Individuals wanting to participate and view the films can visit Utahfilmcenter.org

