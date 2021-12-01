Country singer superstar coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban is set to rock the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on September 15, 2022.

The Speed of Now World Tour recently announced the North American leg with Ingrid Andress and will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

According to a press release, critics from around the globe have said Urban’s concerts are “not to be missed,” as unpredictable as they are explosive.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” says Urban. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m.