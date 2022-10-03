SALT LAKE CITY – Country music star Reba McEntire is extending her concert tour with 14 additional dates including a stop at Vivint Arena.

Reba’s REBA: Live in Concert tour will make its Salt Lake City stop on March 25, 2023, tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. with a special presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 a.m.

According to a release, Reba announced an extension to her tour after a string of sold-out stops on her fall leg tour.

Reba’s Salt Lake City stop will feature Terri Clark and The Isaacs.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said in a press release. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”