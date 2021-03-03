Could Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ get a new trial?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ABC4) – Joe Exotic, the man featured in the Netflix hit show ‘Tiger King,’ may get a new trial.

Exotic, 56-year-old Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced last January to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Carole Baskin.

The Associated Press reports that Exotic’s new attorneys say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma once the appeals process wraps up in the next month or two.

In January 2021, Exotic and his legal team clung to the possibility that former President Donald Trump would pardon the ‘Tiger King’ star. The team told ABC4 affiliate KOCO that they had everything ready – hair, makeup, wardrobes, and even a limo – to pick up Exotic and take him to a secure location if he received a pardon.

While rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were on the list of 140 people to be pardoned or have their sentences commuted by Trump, Exotic did not receive a pardon.

In June 2020, a federal judge in Oklahoma awarded ownership of Maldonado-Passage’s zoo to Baskin.

Two months later, the controversial Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, once owned by Maldonado-Passage, closed to the public after the USDA suspended current zoo proprietor Jeff Lowe’s exhibitor license.