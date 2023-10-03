SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Award-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced new dates for his nationwide tour, including a stop in Utah for a show early next year.

The BARELY ALIVE TOUR, which will take the comedian to 11 different venues across the United States in 2023 and 2024, is now set to arrive in Salt Lake City when Gaffigan takes the stage at the Delta Center on January 20, 2024.

Beginning his career in comedy during the 1990s, Jim Gaffigan has since garnered worldwide acclaim with celebrated performances both on-screen and on-stage. Known for having notably clean material as a stand-up comedian, his off-the-wall perspectives on everyday life appeal to audiences of all age ranges.

According to IMDB, he was recently recognized as the first comedian to reach one billion streams on Pandora, where he currently receives over 400,000 monthly listeners.

In addition to a flourishing stand-up career, Gaffigan has an extensive background in acting, which has featured the actor in many films like Super Troopers, Three Kings, and Troop Zero, as well as TV appearances on Portlandia, Bob’s Burgers, and his namesake series titled The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Over three decades of performing, including his time on CBS News’ Sunday Morning, he has earned three Emmy Award wins and seven GRAMMY Award nominations.

Pre-sale tickets for Gaffigan’s upcoming performance in Salt Lake City will begin on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. local time via his website.

Soon after, general sale tickets will go live on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time.