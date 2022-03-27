SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The film CODA, which won three Academy Awards, represents a source of inspiration for Utah’s deaf community.

CODA features a 17-year-old girl who grows up in a deaf family, and it was recently screened here in Utah to rave reviews among the deaf community.

“When I first heard of CODA, I thought it would be a small time film since I haven’t had that much experience seeing people like me on the big stage in Hollywood,” said Rachel Benedict, principal at Jean Massieu School of the Deaf.

“I can count on one hand of how many times I’ve seen deaf people being part of Hollywood. Ask any deaf person, and they’re most likely going to refer to Marlee Matlin as the only deaf actress with an Academy Award. There is so little representation of deaf people out there,” added Benedict in a statement.

“Watching CODA was a roller coaster of emotions for me- I thoroughly enjoyed it… I laughed, teared up and had so many healthy discussions about the movie with deaf community members. It was truly nice and a new experience for me having this opportunity. Now that CODA is up for a few awards, I finally see representation. Having Troy up for an award only means our deaf children will grow up knowing that it is possible for deaf actors to make it big. I’m so happy that things like this are happening- we need to continue breaking the glass ceiling.”

And Michelle Tanner, Associate Superintendent of the Deaf at Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind, says that deaf kids are paying attention. Partly, she says, it’s because they’re already so involved in the acting and theatre community.

“They do a fantastic job of acting. They’ve got such expression, and such life in their characters. Because they’ve studied it their whole life, watching how the body language to figure us out,” said Tanner.

“When you’re a marginalized group, to see people break through, and to become a part of the larger group, to be successful — is a huge deal,” added Tanner.