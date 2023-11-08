NASHVILLE (ABC4) — With one of country music’s biggest nights taking place during the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards tonight, some of the awards have already been announced on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The CMA Awards will air live tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC4. A pre-show red carpet special will take place at 6:30 p.m.

According to the CMA, two categories were announced this morning: CMA Musical Event of the Year and CMA Music Video of the Year:

HARDY and Lainey Wilson, “wait in the truck,” produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells CMA Music Video of the Year: HARDY and Lainey Wilson, “wait in the truck,” directed by Justin Clough.

ABC’s Lara Spencer made the announcement this morning from downtown Nashville. CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning also took Spencer for a behind-the-scenes trip through the event’s venue, the Bridgestone Arena. CMA New Artist and Song of the Year nominee Megan Moroney took to “GMA”’s Times Square studio this morning for a special two-song performance.

The CMA Awards are the longest-running annual music awards program on American network television, having first been broadcast in the awards’ second year in 1968. ABC has been the host TV network for the event since 2006.