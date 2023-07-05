WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Grab your popcorn and drinks, Disney fans! Several classic Disney movies are returning to the silver screen for a limited time starting in July until the end of October.

The Cinemark Jordan Landing 24 in West Jordan announced on Wednesday it will be screening fan-favorite Disney films to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. Each movie will be in theaters for two weeks, beginning on Friday, July 7 and ending on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The full list of movies and screening dates can be found below:

Each of the movies will be their original version, meaning Beauty and the Beast and Lion King will be the animated versions as opposed to the live-action remakes.

The Disney Company, founded by Walt Disney on Oct. 16, 1923, has grown to become a media giant in the entertainment landscape. The company started with short cartoons, including “Steamboat Willie,” which was the first appearance of the iconic Mickey Mouse in 1928.

It has been an illustrious 100 years for the Walt Disney Company. Today, Disney has grown to include multiple theme parks around the world as well as ownership in famous franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel. Their animation studios have evolved into 3D animation with the advent of Pixar Animation Studios.

Utahns who wish to purchase tickets to celebrate the Disney Company’s 100 years at Cinemark can do so by visiting Cinemark’s website.