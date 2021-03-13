Chris Harrison will not be returning to the next season of ‘The Bachelorette’

(ABC4) – Long-time host for ‘The Bachelor’ franchise Chris Harrison will not be returning to the newest season of ‘The Bachelorette’, according to a statement shared by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.
Instead, the newest season of ‘The Bachelorette’ will now be hosted by former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
This decision comes from growing criticism surrounding the show and Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment wanting to “continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise.”
“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” reads a press statement. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”
Earlier this year, Chris Harrison shared he was ‘stepping down’ after facing controversy over his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior.
He shares the following; “To my Bachelor Nation family – I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology. I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed. While I do not speak for Rachel Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf. What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry. I also apologize for my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the mebers of Bachelor Nation who have reached out to ne to hold me accountable.”
He adds: “I promise to do better.”
The season finale of “The Bachelor” will air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.