Chris Harrison will not be returning to the next season of ‘The Bachelorette’

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 27: Cast of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” and host Chris Harrison attend the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards brought to you by Samsung Galaxy at The Wiltern on July 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Variety)

(ABC4) – Long-time host for ‘The Bachelor’ franchise Chris Harrison will not be returning to the newest season of ‘The Bachelorette’, according to a statement shared by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment.

Instead, the newest season of ‘The Bachelorette’ will now be hosted by former contestants Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 14: Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the PANDORA Jewelry Shine Collection Launch with Ciara on March 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Pandora Jewelry)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: Television personality Tayshia Adams attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Kaitlyn Bristowe attends the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Tayshia Adams speaks onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

This decision comes from growing criticism surrounding the show and Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment wanting to “continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise.”

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” reads a press statement. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

MALIBU, CA – OCTOBER 19: Bachelor presenter Chris Harrison attend the Malibu Boys And Girls Club Gala on October 19, 2013 in Malibu, California. (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)



LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 27: Reality TV Show Host Chris Harrison and the casts of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” receiving The Rality Royalty Award at the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards brought to you by Samsung Galaxy at The Wiltern on July 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The Young Hollywood Awards will air on Monday, July 28 8/7c on The CW. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Variety)

Host of “The Bachelor” Chris Harrison (L) and Star of “The Bachelor” season 24 Peter Weber attend ABC’s Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 8, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Chris Harrison shared he was ‘stepping down’ after facing controversy over his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist behavior.

He shares the following; “To my Bachelor Nation family – I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology. I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed. While I do not speak for Rachel Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf. What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry. I also apologize for my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the mebers of Bachelor Nation who have reached out to ne to hold me accountable.”

He adds: “I promise to do better.”

The season finale of “The Bachelor” will air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.