Celine Dion cancels remainder of North American tour, including stop at Vivint Arena

TOPSHOT – Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the opening night of her new world tour “Courage” at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, on September 18, 2019. (Photo by Alice Chiche / AFP) (Photo by ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Perhaps best known for declaring that her heart will go on, singer Celine Dion’s world tour will not, in fact, go on.

Over the weekend, Dion announced that she would cancel the remainder of the North American stops on her Courage World Tour, which was set at dates and locations throughout the U.S. and Canada from March 9 to April 22. The cancelations were attributed to severe and persistent muscle spasms that hadn’t been recovering as hoped.

She was set to perform at Vivint Arena for one night only on March 11.

According to the venue’s website, which acknowledged the cancelation, tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets will be refunded automatically.

Other major performing acts set to hit the stage later this year at the downtown arena where the NBA’s Utah Jazz call home include Ice Cube, Justin Bieber, and Billie Eilish.