LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every ticket for the four planned concerts at Allegiant Stadium for the Korean pop group BTS have been sold.

The news comes from Ticketmaster that Tweeted, “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”

To be clear, all of the tickets were bought by super fans that belong to the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army. This means there will not be any tickets sold to the general public for the four Las Vegas shows through traditional outlets like Ticketmaster.

Fans wanting to see the Las Vegas shows will now need to buy tickets through second party sellers like StubHub. A quick search of StubHub for the first show on Friday, April 8 shows the cheapest ticket at $268 (fees included). This would get you a seat in section 412 (upper deck at approximately the 50 yard line) eight rows from the top.

Ticket prices on other websites like SeetGeek are approximately the same at this time.

The concert, named “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS,” has scheduled dates of Apr. 8, 9, 15, and 16.