Bride in a gown ambushes fiancé at Target with pastor, bridesmaid and demands to get married on the spot

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KXAN) — New videos on TikTok appear to capture a bride at a Las Vegas Target who’s tired of waiting.

In the two-part video, captured by TikTok user boymom_ashley, a woman in a bridal gown appears to confront her fiancé at the store where he works — complete with a pastor and a bridesmaid!

In the clip, the woman can be heard saying, “You put this ring on my finger two years ago, and it’s time to do it or get out. Yeah, we’re getting married right now or I’m leaving. I’m out. I’m done, like if you don’t marry me this second.”

Near the end, the bride spots boymom_ashley, who’s still rolling, and waves. “I’m just finally making him commit!” she can be heard saying. “We’re getting married right now or it’s over.”

As of Saturday, the videos have over several hundreds of thousands of views, with one surpassing 7 million.

It’s unclear whether the potential bride stopped to complete a wedding registry on the way out.