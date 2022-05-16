UTAH (ABC4) – Ben Platt was originally supposed to start his Reverie tour this spring but rescheduled to fall 2022.

All original tickets will remain valid for the newly scheduled dates. Platt will be coming to the Maverick Center in West Valley City, UT on September 6. His tour will also feature special guests Aly & AJ.

Ben Platt is a Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning singer/songwriter. Platt is best known for his starring role in the Broadway Play ‘Dear Evan Hansen.’

Platt recently spoke about his opening act guests in a press release saying, “Aly and AJ are extremely talented musicians and icons and I’ve been their fan for most of my life, so I’m over the moon that they’re coming on the road with me!”

Tickets for Ben Platt: The Reverie Tour are on sale now.