Barbie’s best friend Ken turns 60!

(ABC4) – Barbie is celebrating many years of laughter, fun, and her best friend Ken on his 60th birthday.

March 12, marks Ken’s genesis and according to Barbie, in 1961, Ken first debuted after hundreds of fans wrote in asking for a friend for Barbie–and the rest is history.

In lieu of Ken’s big day, Mattel is releasing a genuine silkstone reproduction of the original Ken doll: with signature red swim trunks and flocked blonde hair.

“Never far from #Barbie’s side, Ken has always made his own bold fashion statements, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon,” writes Barbie in a Twitter post. “No stranger to a makeover, Ken’s look has continued to evolve over the years. Now, he’s more diverse than ever with 3 body types, 9 skin tones, 10 eye colors, 27 hair colors, and 20 hairstyles,” Barbie shares.

60 years of laughter, fun, and the best friend under the sun. ☀️ Never far from #Barbie’s side, Ken has always made his own bold fashion statements, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Happy birthday Ken! #Ken60 https://t.co/zTatLzhdq8 pic.twitter.com/369Zm6WKSL — Barbie (@Barbie) March 11, 2021

“Never far from Barbie’s side, he always makes his own mark with bold fashion statements and a variety of careers,” the company adds. “For 60 years Ken has been a fan favorite, a style icon, and the best friend a doll could ever have.”

“Happy birthday Ken!” they add.