SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Some of the biggest stars of the Back to the Future trilogy will be reuniting at the end of the summer at the FanX Salt Lake City Pop Culture & Comic Convention.

Officials with FanX confirmed that Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas Wilson will all be in attendance as part of the convention, set for Sept. 21-23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The cast last reunited in February in Portland, Ore.

FanX also rolled out a number of confirmed celebrity guests for the expo including castmembers from such film and TV franchises as Scream (Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy), Smallville (Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristen Kruek), and Charmed (Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan). Additional guests from the world of films, video games, and comics include Quinton Aaron, Steve Downes, Jen Taylor, Amy Chu and Clayton Crain.

In a press release, FanX said it would have more celebrity guest announcements from “from fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, ’90s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more” between now and September.

According to the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, FanX is the most-attended convention in the state. The convention has been a regular feature since 2013.