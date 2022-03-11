(ABC4) – Season 11 “The Bachelorette” contestant, Clint Arlis’ death has been confirmed as a suicide.

Arlis’ sister was the first to break the news of her brother’s passing on Facebook when she posted, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”

According to TMZ, new information has recently surfaced revealing that Arlis’ father found him dead hanging in the closet after he’d been searching for him in the house.

TMZ reports that officers found a note left behind on Arlis’ bedroom dresser and that his parents told investigators that he had been experiencing paranoia and believed people were watching him leading up to the incident.

The reality star’s issues with paranoia began after he found himself in a legal issue with a friend, as gathered by TMZ from official police documents. Additionally, Arlis had recently moved back in with his parents after having difficulties while living on his own in Texas.

As shared by TMZ, Arlis was also having problems with his girlfriend of 4 years and was taking experimental medications with an increasing dosage as part of a clinical trial for alopecia.